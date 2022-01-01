Kodama Country Club - West/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6771 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6771 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6360 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5995 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front
|72
|5639 yards
|68.0
|115
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4965 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|571
|438
|220
|452
|400
|390
|580
|445
|167
|3663
|328
|370
|350
|165
|478
|158
|522
|372
|365
|3108
|6771
|Back M: 70.7/121
|546
|406
|201
|419
|380
|365
|534
|407
|145
|3403
|317
|360
|325
|148
|456
|136
|510
|355
|350
|2957
|6360
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|535
|381
|174
|392
|359
|347
|488
|352
|134
|3162
|300
|332
|315
|148
|440
|124
|486
|338
|350
|2833
|5995
|Front M: 68.0/115
|523
|345
|130
|374
|330
|336
|476
|315
|124
|2953
|300
|319
|300
|128
|419
|110
|452
|323
|335
|2686
|5639
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|456
|260
|116
|327
|298
|262
|409
|254
|124
|2506
|283
|300
|260
|114
|387
|110
|395
|285
|325
|2459
|4965
|Handicap
|1
|3
|17
|5
|13
|7
|11
|9
|15
|2
|4
|18
|6
|14
|8
|12
|10
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
