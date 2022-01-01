Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Kodama Country Club - West/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6771 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6771 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6360 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5995 yards 69.2 117
Front 72 5639 yards 68.0 115
Ladies (W) 72 4965 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 571 438 220 452 400 390 580 445 167 3663 328 370 350 165 478 158 522 372 365 3108 6771
Back M: 70.7/121 546 406 201 419 380 365 534 407 145 3403 317 360 325 148 456 136 510 355 350 2957 6360
Regular M: 69.2/117 535 381 174 392 359 347 488 352 134 3162 300 332 315 148 440 124 486 338 350 2833 5995
Front M: 68.0/115 523 345 130 374 330 336 476 315 124 2953 300 319 300 128 419 110 452 323 335 2686 5639
Ladies W: 66.9/109 456 260 116 327 298 262 409 254 124 2506 283 300 260 114 387 110 395 285 325 2459 4965
Handicap 1 3 17 5 13 7 11 9 15 2 4 18 6 14 8 12 10 16
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kodama CC
Kodama Country Club - South/East Course
Honjo, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kodama CC: Clubhouse
Kodama Country Club - West/South Course
Honjo, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kita Musashi CC
Kita Musashi Country Club
Honjo, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC Lake Tsuruga
Olympic Country Club Lake Tsuruga Course
Misato, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kodama GC: #14
Kodama Golf Club
Honjo, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kodama Kamikawa CC: #14
Kodama Kamikawa Country Club
Kamikawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okabe Chisan CC - Misato: #6
Okabe Chisan Country Club - Misato Course
Fukaya, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Jobu CC
Jobu Country Club
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okabe Chisan CC - Okabe: #5
Okabe Chisan Country Club - Okabe Course
Fukaya, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Twin Lakes CC: #8
Twin Lakes Country Club
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills CC
Mission Hills Country Club
Minano, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Heisei Club Hachigataijo: Clubhouse
Heisei Club Hachigataijo Course
Yorii, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me