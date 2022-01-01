Union Ace Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6744 yards
Slope 130
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6744 yards
|71.7
|130
|White
|72
|6346 yards
|70.0
|125
|Red
|72
|4805 yards
|68.8
|117
Scorecard for Union Ace Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|448
|175
|429
|405
|454
|487
|208
|324
|482
|3412
|405
|552
|372
|209
|365
|356
|493
|225
|355
|3332
|6744
|White M: 70.7/121
|432
|145
|407
|390
|400
|472
|191
|304
|462
|3203
|392
|540
|356
|186
|345
|331
|483
|168
|342
|3143
|6346
|Red W: 66.9/109
|275
|145
|250
|260
|286
|373
|161
|236
|342
|2328
|272
|373
|312
|164
|323
|224
|370
|154
|285
|2477
|4805
|Handicap
|3
|11
|1
|13
|5
|9
|7
|15
|17
|10
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|8
|2
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UC, AMEX, JCB, Mastercard, Diners Club
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Reviews
