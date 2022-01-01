Union Ace Golf Club in Chichibu, Saitama, Japan | GolfPass
Union Ace Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6744 yards
Slope 130
Rating 71.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6744 yards 71.7 130
White 72 6346 yards 70.0 125
Red 72 4805 yards 68.8 117
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Union Ace Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 448 175 429 405 454 487 208 324 482 3412 405 552 372 209 365 356 493 225 355 3332 6744
White M: 70.7/121 432 145 407 390 400 472 191 304 462 3203 392 540 356 186 345 331 483 168 342 3143 6346
Red W: 66.9/109 275 145 250 260 286 373 161 236 342 2328 272 373 312 164 323 224 370 154 285 2477 4805
Handicap 3 11 1 13 5 9 7 15 17 10 12 14 4 16 18 8 2 6
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UC, AMEX, JCB, Mastercard, Diners Club
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

