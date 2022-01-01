Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Nagatoro Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6380 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Right 72 6380 yards
Back/Left 72 6348 yards
Regul/Right 72 5975 yards
Regul/Left 72 5943 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nagatoro Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 525 170 302 373 310 530 321 386 158 3075 451 140 355 541 155 404 354 345 528 3273 6348
Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 485 153 292 364 300 510 316 324 137 2881 385 128 325 534 140 389 341 330 490 3062 5943
Handicap 3 17 9 7 13 1 11 5 15 4 18 10 8 16 2 12 14 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

