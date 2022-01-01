Nagatoro Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6380 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Right
|72
|6380 yards
|Back/Left
|72
|6348 yards
|Regul/Right
|72
|5975 yards
|Regul/Left
|72
|5943 yards
Scorecard for Nagatoro Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|525
|170
|302
|373
|310
|530
|321
|386
|158
|3075
|451
|140
|355
|541
|155
|404
|354
|345
|528
|3273
|6348
|Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|485
|153
|292
|364
|300
|510
|316
|324
|137
|2881
|385
|128
|325
|534
|140
|389
|341
|330
|490
|3062
|5943
|Handicap
|3
|17
|9
|7
|13
|1
|11
|5
|15
|4
|18
|10
|8
|16
|2
|12
|14
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
