The National Country Club Saitama
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6971 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6971 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6971 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6550 yards
|72.4
|122
|Regular (W)
|72
|6550 yards
|73.1
|122
Scorecard for Kosaido Saitama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|601
|199
|399
|372
|416
|372
|153
|572
|372
|3456
|419
|448
|541
|210
|372
|361
|399
|541
|224
|3515
|6971
|Regular M: 72.4/122 W: 73.1/122
|587
|185
|378
|363
|386
|351
|138
|544
|350
|3282
|388
|427
|526
|191
|350
|345
|341
|498
|202
|3268
|6550
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|16
|4
|10
|14
|2
|8
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Amex, Diners, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
