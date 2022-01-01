Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

The National Country Club Saitama

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6971 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6971 yards 73.1 123
Back (W) 72 6971 yards 74.1 125
Regular 72 6550 yards 72.4 122
Regular (W) 72 6550 yards 73.1 122
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kosaido Saitama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 601 199 399 372 416 372 153 572 372 3456 419 448 541 210 372 361 399 541 224 3515 6971
Regular M: 72.4/122 W: 73.1/122 587 185 378 363 386 351 138 544 350 3282 388 427 526 191 350 345 341 498 202 3268 6550
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 17 5 11 16 4 10 14 2 8 6 12 18
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Amex, Diners, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sainomori CC: #3
Sainomori Country Club
Chichibu, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills CC
Mission Hills Country Club
Minano, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chichibu Kokusai CC: #18
Chichibu Kokusai Country Club
Minano, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kingdom GC: Practice area
Kingdom Golf Club
Chichibu, Saitama
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Heisei Club Hachigataijo: Clubhouse
Heisei Club Hachigataijo Course
Yorii, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kodama CC: Clubhouse
Kodama Country Club - West/South Course
Honjo, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kodama Kamikawa CC: #14
Kodama Kamikawa Country Club
Kamikawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC Lake Tsuruga
Olympic Country Club Lake Tsuruga Course
Misato, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kodama CC
Kodama Country Club - West/East Course
Honjo, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kodama CC
Kodama Country Club - South/East Course
Honjo, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kita Musashi CC
Kita Musashi Country Club
Honjo, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yorii CC: #5
Yorii Country Club
Yorii, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me