Chichibu Kokusai Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5892 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|5892 yards
|69.2
|117
|White
|72
|5575 yards
|69.0
|115
|Red (W)
|72
|4525 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Chichibu Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|470
|324
|300
|167
|300
|383
|147
|522
|376
|2989
|143
|297
|555
|312
|428
|109
|355
|364
|340
|2903
|5892
|White M: 69.0/115
|454
|304
|290
|155
|283
|368
|128
|512
|346
|2840
|130
|284
|535
|300
|412
|103
|345
|322
|304
|2735
|5575
|Red W: 66.9/109
|372
|294
|202
|142
|265
|363
|128
|308
|212
|2286
|118
|284
|323
|289
|344
|96
|335
|258
|192
|2239
|4525
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|8
|2
|14
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
