Chichibu Kokusai Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5892 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 5892 yards 69.2 117
White 72 5575 yards 69.0 115
Red (W) 72 4525 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chichibu Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.2/117 470 324 300 167 300 383 147 522 376 2989 143 297 555 312 428 109 355 364 340 2903 5892
White M: 69.0/115 454 304 290 155 283 368 128 512 346 2840 130 284 535 300 412 103 345 322 304 2735 5575
Red W: 66.9/109 372 294 202 142 265 363 128 308 212 2286 118 284 323 289 344 96 335 258 192 2239 4525
Handicap 3 9 15 13 7 1 17 5 11 16 10 4 8 2 14 12 6 18
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

