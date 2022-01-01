Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Kodama Country Club - West/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7001 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7001 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6565 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6162 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5812 yards 69.2 117
Ladies (W) 72 4944 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 571 438 220 452 400 390 580 445 167 3663 391 565 390 164 419 372 360 170 507 3338 7001
Back M: 73.1/123 546 406 201 419 380 365 534 407 145 3403 353 535 377 153 395 366 349 145 489 3162 6565
Regular M: 70.7/121 535 381 174 392 359 347 488 352 134 3162 324 520 349 143 369 351 340 132 472 3000 6162
Front M: 69.2/117 523 345 130 374 330 336 476 315 124 2953 324 509 336 130 347 341 293 120 459 2859 5812
Ladies W: 66.9/109 456 260 116 327 298 262 409 254 124 2506 314 409 264 110 290 280 254 120 397 2438 4944
Handicap 1 3 17 5 13 7 11 9 15 2 4 18 6 14 8 12 10 16
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

