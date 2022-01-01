Kodama Country Club - West/South Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7001 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7001 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6565 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6162 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5812 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4944 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Nishi - Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|571
|438
|220
|452
|400
|390
|580
|445
|167
|3663
|391
|565
|390
|164
|419
|372
|360
|170
|507
|3338
|7001
|Back M: 73.1/123
|546
|406
|201
|419
|380
|365
|534
|407
|145
|3403
|353
|535
|377
|153
|395
|366
|349
|145
|489
|3162
|6565
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|535
|381
|174
|392
|359
|347
|488
|352
|134
|3162
|324
|520
|349
|143
|369
|351
|340
|132
|472
|3000
|6162
|Front M: 69.2/117
|523
|345
|130
|374
|330
|336
|476
|315
|124
|2953
|324
|509
|336
|130
|347
|341
|293
|120
|459
|2859
|5812
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|456
|260
|116
|327
|298
|262
|409
|254
|124
|2506
|314
|409
|264
|110
|290
|280
|254
|120
|397
|2438
|4944
|Handicap
|1
|3
|17
|5
|13
|7
|11
|9
|15
|2
|4
|18
|6
|14
|8
|12
|10
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
