Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Toto Chichibu Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6718 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6718 yards
Regular 72 6302 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Toto Chichibu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 560 398 380 380 411 165 354 525 189 3362 417 178 187 394 377 356 427 517 503 3356 6718
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 534 381 366 361 399 144 336 515 178 3214 397 146 160 368 317 323 404 492 481 3088 6302
Handicap 12 4 16 14 2 18 6 10 8 3 15 11 7 5 13 1 17 9
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 36 4 3 3 4 4 4 4 5 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Orico, Diners Club, TS3, Mastercard, DC, Cedyna, Rakuten
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
The National CC Saitama
The National Country Club Saitama
Chichibu, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sainomori CC: #3
Sainomori Country Club
Chichibu, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills CC
Mission Hills Country Club
Minano, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chichibu Kokusai CC: #18
Chichibu Kokusai Country Club
Minano, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Toto Saitama CC
Toto Saitama Country Club
Ogano, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kingdom GC: Practice area
Kingdom Golf Club
Chichibu, Saitama
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagatoro CC
Nagatoro Country Club
Yorii, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Saitama Kokusai GC
Saitama Kokusai Golf Club - South/West Course
Kamikawa, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Saitama Kokusai GC
Saitama Kokusai Golf Club - West/East Course
Kamikawa, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Saitama Kokusai GC
Saitama Kokusai Golf Club - South/East Course
Kamikawa, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Heisei Club Hachigataijo: Clubhouse
Heisei Club Hachigataijo Course
Yorii, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kodama CC: Clubhouse
Kodama Country Club - West/South Course
Honjo, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me