Toto Chichibu Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6718 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6718 yards
|Regular
|72
|6302 yards
Scorecard for Toto Chichibu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|560
|398
|380
|380
|411
|165
|354
|525
|189
|3362
|417
|178
|187
|394
|377
|356
|427
|517
|503
|3356
|6718
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|534
|381
|366
|361
|399
|144
|336
|515
|178
|3214
|397
|146
|160
|368
|317
|323
|404
|492
|481
|3088
|6302
|Handicap
|12
|4
|16
|14
|2
|18
|6
|10
|8
|3
|15
|11
|7
|5
|13
|1
|17
|9
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Orico, Diners Club, TS3, Mastercard, DC, Cedyna, Rakuten
Walking Allowed Yes
Restaurant
