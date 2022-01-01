Kanagawa Country Club - South/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5636 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/A
|72
|5636 yards
|69.2
|117
|Blue/B
|72
|5437 yards
|White/A
|72
|5369 yards
|66.1
|111
|White/B
|72
|5170 yards
|Gold/Red/A
|72
|4720 yards
|65.9
|107
|Gold/Red/B
|72
|4519 yards
Scorecard for Minami/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|193
|492
|133
|320
|365
|372
|487
|346
|313
|3021
|146
|477
|578
|308
|139
|255
|268
|289
|155
|2615
|5636
|White M: 66.1/111
|175
|482
|127
|308
|357
|353
|473
|320
|305
|2900
|131
|434
|538
|298
|132
|251
|261
|284
|140
|2469
|5369
|Gold M: 65.9/107 W: 65.9/107
|135
|400
|84
|255
|354
|302
|353
|282
|261
|2426
|116
|423
|434
|296
|116
|244
|253
|277
|135
|2294
|4720
|Handicap
|7
|11
|9
|13
|15
|3
|1
|5
|17
|10
|2
|12
|14
|16
|8
|4
|18
|6
|Par
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1968)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
