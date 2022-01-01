Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Kanagawa Country Club - South/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5636 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue/A 72 5636 yards 69.2 117
Blue/B 72 5437 yards
White/A 72 5369 yards 66.1 111
White/B 72 5170 yards
Gold/Red/A 72 4720 yards 65.9 107
Gold/Red/B 72 4519 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minami/Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.2/117 193 492 133 320 365 372 487 346 313 3021 146 477 578 308 139 255 268 289 155 2615 5636
White M: 66.1/111 175 482 127 308 357 353 473 320 305 2900 131 434 538 298 132 251 261 284 140 2469 5369
Gold M: 65.9/107 W: 65.9/107 135 400 84 255 354 302 353 282 261 2426 116 423 434 296 116 244 253 277 135 2294 4720
Handicap 7 11 9 13 15 3 1 5 17 10 2 12 14 16 8 4 18 6
Par 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 36 3 5 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1968)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

