Kanagawa Country Club - East/South Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6245 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/A
|72
|6245 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue/B
|72
|6002 yards
|White/A
|72
|6001 yards
|69.9
|119
|White/B
|72
|5762 yards
|Gold/Red/A
|72
|5111 yards
|66.1
|111
|Gold/Red/A (W)
|72
|5111 yards
|67.1
|113
|Gold/Red/B
|72
|4870 yards
Scorecard for Higashi/Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|574
|168
|495
|370
|323
|386
|333
|148
|427
|3224
|193
|492
|133
|320
|365
|372
|487
|346
|313
|3021
|6245
|White M: 69.9/119
|561
|145
|478
|360
|311
|378
|318
|135
|415
|3101
|175
|482
|127
|308
|357
|353
|473
|320
|305
|2900
|6001
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|517
|127
|426
|325
|258
|273
|293
|107
|359
|2685
|135
|400
|84
|255
|354
|302
|353
|282
|261
|2426
|5111
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|4
|6
|12
|14
|16
|18
|7
|11
|9
|13
|15
|3
|1
|5
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1968)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
