Maple Point Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7101 yards
|Blue
|72
|6794 yards
|Green
|72
|6351 yards
|White
|72
|5769 yards
|Red
|72
|5018 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Diners, JCB, VISA, DC, MUFG, UC, Saison, Toyota Finance, CF
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout