Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6711 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6711 yards
Back/B 72 6423 yards
Regular/A 72 6302 yards
Regular/B 72 6013 yards
Ladies/A 72 5359 yards
Ladies/B 72 5062 yards
Pink/A 72 4644 yards
Pink/B 72 4347 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Uenohara Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 400 175 530 360 355 160 550 375 290 3195 417 545 425 145 320 430 555 210 405 3452 6647
White M: 70.7/121 385 155 500 340 340 140 515 360 280 3015 410 530 400 130 305 340 540 190 380 3225 6240
Red W: 67.1/113 370 140 475 300 289 125 450 230 265 2644 375 400 325 115 290 305 475 155 330 2770 5414
Handicap 9 15 3 1 7 13 5 11 17 10 4 16 14 8 2 6 18 12
Par 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Diners, Master
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

