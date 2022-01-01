Uenohara Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6711 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6711 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6423 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6302 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6013 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5359 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5062 yards
|Pink/A
|72
|4644 yards
|Pink/B
|72
|4347 yards
Scorecard for Uenohara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|400
|175
|530
|360
|355
|160
|550
|375
|290
|3195
|417
|545
|425
|145
|320
|430
|555
|210
|405
|3452
|6647
|White M: 70.7/121
|385
|155
|500
|340
|340
|140
|515
|360
|280
|3015
|410
|530
|400
|130
|305
|340
|540
|190
|380
|3225
|6240
|Red W: 67.1/113
|370
|140
|475
|300
|289
|125
|450
|230
|265
|2644
|375
|400
|325
|115
|290
|305
|475
|155
|330
|2770
|5414
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|7
|13
|5
|11
|17
|10
|4
|16
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Diners, Master
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
