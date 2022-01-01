Lake Sagami Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6803 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6803 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/A (W)
|72
|6803 yards
|74.1
|125
|Back/B
|72
|6391 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6157 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/A (W)
|72
|6157 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular/B
|72
|5744 yards
Scorecard for Lake Sagami Country Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|382
|165
|378
|526
|307
|190
|536
|356
|336
|3176
|446
|201
|434
|558
|449
|199
|368
|500
|472
|3627
|6803
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|337
|138
|343
|500
|272
|153
|460
|335
|290
|2828
|422
|168
|368
|532
|407
|171
|333
|486
|442
|3329
|6157
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|7
|13
|5
|11
|17
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
