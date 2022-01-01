Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Lake Sagami Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6803 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6803 yards 73.1 123
Back/A (W) 72 6803 yards 74.1 125
Back/B 72 6391 yards
Regular/A 72 6157 yards 70.7 121
Regular/A (W) 72 6157 yards 71.7 123
Regular/B 72 5744 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lake Sagami Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 382 165 378 526 307 190 536 356 336 3176 446 201 434 558 449 199 368 500 472 3627 6803
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 337 138 343 500 272 153 460 335 290 2828 422 168 368 532 407 171 333 486 442 3329 6157
Handicap 9 15 3 1 7 13 5 11 17 10 16 4 2 14 8 18 12 6
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

