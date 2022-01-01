Kanagawa Country Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5839 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/A
|72
|5839 yards
|Blue/B
|72
|5611 yards
|White/A
|72
|5570 yards
|69.0
|115
|White/B
|72
|5346 yards
|Gold/Red/A
|72
|4979 yards
|65.9
|107
|Gold/Red/A (W)
|72
|4979 yards
|65.9
|107
|Gold/Red/B
|72
|4755 yards
Scorecard for Higashi/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|574
|168
|495
|370
|323
|386
|333
|148
|427
|3224
|146
|477
|578
|308
|139
|255
|268
|289
|289
|2749
|5973
|White M: 69.0/115
|561
|145
|478
|360
|311
|378
|318
|135
|415
|3101
|131
|434
|538
|298
|132
|251
|261
|284
|140
|2469
|5570
|Gold M: 65.9/107 W: 65.9/107
|517
|127
|426
|325
|258
|273
|293
|107
|359
|2685
|116
|423
|434
|296
|116
|244
|253
|277
|135
|2294
|4979
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|4
|6
|12
|14
|16
|18
|9
|11
|1
|5
|7
|13
|15
|3
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1968)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout