Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Kibikogen Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6799 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6799 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6361 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 6361 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shakuyaku - Botan
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 553 441 377 232 354 406 499 180 393 3435 549 334 316 376 198 545 408 173 465 3364 6799
White M: 70.7/121 507 406 357 203 328 384 488 161 369 3203 530 310 293 372 183 523 364 154 429 3158 6361
Red W: 71.7/123 507 406 357 203 328 384 488 161 369 3203 530 310 293 372 183 523 364 154 429 3158 6361
Handicap 5 1 11 3 7 13 15 9 17 10 2 12 6 14 4 16 8 18
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Korai/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Pinetree GC: #14
Pinetree Golf Club
Takahashi, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kinojo GC
Kinojo Golf Club
Soja, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okayama International GC
Okayama International Golf Club
Soja, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kibi CC: #17
Kibi Country Club
Soja, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takahashi Country Club
Takahashi, Okayama
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinokayama GC
Shinokayama Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takebe no Mori GC: #18
Takebe no Mori Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokubo CC
Hokubo Country Club
Maniwa, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Great Okayama GC
Great Okayama Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibara GC
Ibara Golf Club
Ibara, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasaoka CC
Kasaoka Country Club
Kasaoka, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akasaka CC: #1
Akasaka Country Club
Akaiwa, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me