Kibikogen Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6799 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6799 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6361 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|6361 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Shakuyaku - Botan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|553
|441
|377
|232
|354
|406
|499
|180
|393
|3435
|549
|334
|316
|376
|198
|545
|408
|173
|465
|3364
|6799
|White M: 70.7/121
|507
|406
|357
|203
|328
|384
|488
|161
|369
|3203
|530
|310
|293
|372
|183
|523
|364
|154
|429
|3158
|6361
|Red W: 71.7/123
|507
|406
|357
|203
|328
|384
|488
|161
|369
|3203
|530
|310
|293
|372
|183
|523
|364
|154
|429
|3158
|6361
|Handicap
|5
|1
|11
|3
|7
|13
|15
|9
|17
|10
|2
|12
|6
|14
|4
|16
|8
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Korai/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
