About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6913 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6913 yards 73.2 123
Regular 72 6563 yards 71.7 119
Front 72 6220 yards 70.2 115
Silver 72 5772 yards 68.4 111
Gold 72 5263 yards 65.7 107
Women 72 4916 yards 64.6 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kibi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 577 430 400 391 181 382 511 213 399 3484 592 406 389 388 345 163 577 182 387 3429 6913
Regular M: 72.4/119 569 381 377 372 167 357 484 195 383 3285 569 387 374 377 345 146 551 156 373 3278 6563
Front M: 71.7/115 559 355 356 351 155 334 461 175 368 3114 544 367 349 359 321 138 529 139 360 3106 6220
Silver M: 71.0/111 544 335 356 330 138 212 410 150 339 2814 514 340 349 342 321 129 492 139 332 2958 5772
Gold M: 70.3/107 465 238 356 330 138 212 410 150 273 2572 405 340 349 291 321 115 492 118 260 2691 5263
Ladies W: 66.9/109 465 238 307 266 138 212 410 115 273 2424 405 291 303 291 264 115 445 118 260 2492 4916
Handicap 11 1 5 3 15 9 17 13 7 14 4 12 6 10 18 2 16 8
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / Visa / UC / Nicos / UFJ / Bank / Diner's Club / American Express / Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

