Kibi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6913 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6913 yards
|73.2
|123
|Regular
|72
|6563 yards
|71.7
|119
|Front
|72
|6220 yards
|70.2
|115
|Silver
|72
|5772 yards
|68.4
|111
|Gold
|72
|5263 yards
|65.7
|107
|Women
|72
|4916 yards
|64.6
|109
Scorecard for Kibi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|577
|430
|400
|391
|181
|382
|511
|213
|399
|3484
|592
|406
|389
|388
|345
|163
|577
|182
|387
|3429
|6913
|Regular M: 72.4/119
|569
|381
|377
|372
|167
|357
|484
|195
|383
|3285
|569
|387
|374
|377
|345
|146
|551
|156
|373
|3278
|6563
|Front M: 71.7/115
|559
|355
|356
|351
|155
|334
|461
|175
|368
|3114
|544
|367
|349
|359
|321
|138
|529
|139
|360
|3106
|6220
|Silver M: 71.0/111
|544
|335
|356
|330
|138
|212
|410
|150
|339
|2814
|514
|340
|349
|342
|321
|129
|492
|139
|332
|2958
|5772
|Gold M: 70.3/107
|465
|238
|356
|330
|138
|212
|410
|150
|273
|2572
|405
|340
|349
|291
|321
|115
|492
|118
|260
|2691
|5263
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|465
|238
|307
|266
|138
|212
|410
|115
|273
|2424
|405
|291
|303
|291
|264
|115
|445
|118
|260
|2492
|4916
|Handicap
|11
|1
|5
|3
|15
|9
|17
|13
|7
|14
|4
|12
|6
|10
|18
|2
|16
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / Visa / UC / Nicos / UFJ / Bank / Diner's Club / American Express / Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout