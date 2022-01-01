Yachiyo Country Club - River Side/Lake Side Course in Akitakata, Hiroshima, Japan | GolfPass
Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Yachiyo Country Club - River Side/Lake Side Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6467 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6467 yards 71.6
Reg 72 6077 yards 69.9
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for River - Lake
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 385 171 354 193 496 333 410 492 365 3199 456 535 193 475 159 252 365 439 357 3231 6430
Green M: 69.2/117 365 151 333 178 473 309 388 477 344 3018 412 475 160 453 147 252 354 386 338 2977 5995
Orange M: 66.1/111 307 137 310 124 396 296 350 410 329 2659 326 338 150 450 117 240 335 355 312 2623 5282
Red W: 67.1/113 307 103 253 124 396 296 350 410 329 2568 292 338 150 450 117 240 335 355 312 2589 5157
Handicap 11 17 9 7 5 15 3 1 13 6 8 18 2 14 10 12 4 16
Par 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 36 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yachiyo CC
Yachiyo Country Club - Lake Side/Route Side Course
Akitakata, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yachiyo CC
Yachiyo Country Club - River Side/Route Side Course
Akitakata, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiyoda GC: #5
Chiyoda Golf Club
Kitahiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Regus Crest GC
Regus Crest Golf Club - Grand Course
Akitakata, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - Family - Sea of ​​Japan
Higashihiroshima Country Club - Family - Sea of ​​Japan Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - Family - Setouchi
Higashihiroshima Country Club - Family - Setouchi Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - North: #3
Higashihiroshima Country Club - North Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - Family - Pacific
Higashihiroshima Country Club - Family - Pacific Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashihiroshima CC - South: #6
Higashihiroshima Country Club - South Course
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyajima Shiwa CC
Miyajima Shiwa Country Club
Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Regus Crest GC - Royal: #18
Regus Crest Golf Club - Royal Course
Akitakata, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima Asa GC: #18
Hiroshima Asa Golf Club
Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me