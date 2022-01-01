Yachiyo Country Club - River Side/Lake Side Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6467 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6467 yards
|71.6
|Reg
|72
|6077 yards
|69.9
Scorecard for River - Lake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|385
|171
|354
|193
|496
|333
|410
|492
|365
|3199
|456
|535
|193
|475
|159
|252
|365
|439
|357
|3231
|6430
|Green M: 69.2/117
|365
|151
|333
|178
|473
|309
|388
|477
|344
|3018
|412
|475
|160
|453
|147
|252
|354
|386
|338
|2977
|5995
|Orange M: 66.1/111
|307
|137
|310
|124
|396
|296
|350
|410
|329
|2659
|326
|338
|150
|450
|117
|240
|335
|355
|312
|2623
|5282
|Red W: 67.1/113
|307
|103
|253
|124
|396
|296
|350
|410
|329
|2568
|292
|338
|150
|450
|117
|240
|335
|355
|312
|2589
|5157
|Handicap
|11
|17
|9
|7
|5
|15
|3
|1
|13
|6
|8
|18
|2
|14
|10
|12
|4
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout