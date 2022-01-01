Yachiyo Country Club - Lake Side/Route Side Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6535 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6535 yards
|71.9
|Reg
|72
|6100 yards
|70.0
Scorecard for Lake - Route
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|456
|535
|193
|475
|159
|252
|365
|439
|357
|3231
|403
|402
|352
|193
|575
|559
|205
|329
|301
|3319
|6550
|Green M: 70.7/121
|412
|475
|160
|453
|147
|252
|354
|386
|338
|2977
|379
|372
|339
|175
|545
|535
|170
|300
|279
|3094
|6071
|Orange M: 66.1/111
|326
|338
|150
|450
|117
|240
|335
|355
|312
|2623
|366
|346
|308
|126
|464
|495
|160
|288
|266
|2819
|5442
|Red W: 67.1/113
|292
|338
|150
|450
|117
|240
|335
|355
|312
|2589
|366
|285
|308
|126
|464
|495
|160
|288
|266
|2758
|5347
|Handicap
|5
|7
|17
|1
|13
|9
|11
|3
|15
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|6
|12
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
