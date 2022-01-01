Yachiyo Country Club - River Side/Route Side Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6540 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6540 yards
|72.1
|Reg
|72
|6135 yards
|70.3
Scorecard for River - Route
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|385
|171
|354
|193
|496
|333
|410
|492
|365
|3199
|403
|402
|352
|193
|575
|559
|205
|329
|301
|3319
|6518
|Green M: 70.7/121
|365
|151
|333
|178
|473
|309
|388
|477
|344
|3018
|379
|372
|339
|175
|545
|535
|170
|300
|279
|3094
|6112
|Orange M: 66.1/111
|307
|137
|310
|124
|396
|296
|350
|410
|329
|2659
|366
|346
|308
|126
|464
|495
|160
|288
|266
|2819
|5478
|Red W: 67.1/113
|307
|103
|253
|124
|396
|296
|350
|410
|329
|2568
|366
|285
|308
|126
|464
|495
|160
|288
|266
|2758
|5326
|Handicap
|11
|17
|9
|7
|5
|15
|3
|1
|13
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|6
|12
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
