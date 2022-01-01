Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Totsuka Country Club - East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6749 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6749 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 420 498 368 165 501 213 420 351 353 3289 451 377 221 429 177 535 545 317 408 3460 6749
Blue M: 70.7/121 392 479 354 151 480 185 398 338 330 3107 430 358 190 415 153 518 530 305 367 3266 6373
Red W: 70.2/119 352 418 338 142 378 160 355 300 291 2734 380 333 137 352 139 479 437 280 324 2861 5595
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 11 5 17 4 16 10 8 14 2 6 18 12
Par 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 3 5 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1958
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

