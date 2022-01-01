Totsuka Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6749 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6749 yards
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|420
|498
|368
|165
|501
|213
|420
|351
|353
|3289
|451
|377
|221
|429
|177
|535
|545
|317
|408
|3460
|6749
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|392
|479
|354
|151
|480
|185
|398
|338
|330
|3107
|430
|358
|190
|415
|153
|518
|530
|305
|367
|3266
|6373
|Red W: 70.2/119
|352
|418
|338
|142
|378
|160
|355
|300
|291
|2734
|380
|333
|137
|352
|139
|479
|437
|280
|324
|2861
|5595
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|4
|16
|10
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1958
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout