Camp Zama Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Military
Par 72
Length 6464 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.4
Satellite Course Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6464 yards 72.4 132
Black/Blue Composite 72 6204 yards 71.2 131
Blue 72 6020 yards 70.6 130
Blue (W) 72 6020 yards 76.9 137
White 72 5653 yards 68.9 127
White (W) 72 5653 yards 74.5 135
Red 72 4903 yards 64.7 117
Red (W) 72 4903 yards 70.4 125
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for Camp Zama Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.2/121 550 303 400 165 310 520 406 162 441 3257 168 500 393 321 336 209 325 491 464 3207 6464
Blue M: 69.2/117 520 275 371 160 290 480 376 143 387 3002 157 489 369 308 321 173 313 459 429 3018 6020
White M: 66.1/111 W: 73.1/123 510 263 350 136 275 460 340 122 356 2812 138 478 354 293 306 151 296 429 396 2841 5653
Red W: 70.7/121 480 209 330 88 240 405 283 96 338 2469 120 371 291 264 265 142 287 366 328 2434 4903
Handicap 1 7 15 17 9 5 3 13 11 18 2 4 10 8 16 14 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72
Handicap (W) 5 11 3 15 13 7 9 17 1 18 14 2 16 10 4 8 12 6

Course Details

Year Built 1950
Golf Season Year round
Architect Rich Mandell

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $20
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No. Only with permission.
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
