Camp Zama Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Military
Par 72
Length 6464 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6464 yards
|72.4
|132
|Black/Blue Composite
|72
|6204 yards
|71.2
|131
|Blue
|72
|6020 yards
|70.6
|130
|Blue (W)
|72
|6020 yards
|76.9
|137
|White
|72
|5653 yards
|68.9
|127
|White (W)
|72
|5653 yards
|74.5
|135
|Red
|72
|4903 yards
|64.7
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|4903 yards
|70.4
|125
Scorecard for Camp Zama Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.2/121
|550
|303
|400
|165
|310
|520
|406
|162
|441
|3257
|168
|500
|393
|321
|336
|209
|325
|491
|464
|3207
|6464
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|520
|275
|371
|160
|290
|480
|376
|143
|387
|3002
|157
|489
|369
|308
|321
|173
|313
|459
|429
|3018
|6020
|White M: 66.1/111 W: 73.1/123
|510
|263
|350
|136
|275
|460
|340
|122
|356
|2812
|138
|478
|354
|293
|306
|151
|296
|429
|396
|2841
|5653
|Red W: 70.7/121
|480
|209
|330
|88
|240
|405
|283
|96
|338
|2469
|120
|371
|291
|264
|265
|142
|287
|366
|328
|2434
|4903
|Handicap
|1
|7
|15
|17
|9
|5
|3
|13
|11
|18
|2
|4
|10
|8
|16
|14
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|5
|11
|3
|15
|13
|7
|9
|17
|1
|18
|14
|2
|16
|10
|4
|8
|12
|6
Course Details
Year Built 1950
Golf Season Year round
Architect Rich Mandell
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $20
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No. Only with permission.
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
