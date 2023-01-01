Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Yui Golf

0
About

Holes 6
Type Public
Par 54
Length 1032 yards
Slope 87
Rating 52.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens (18-hole) 54 1032 yards 52.1 87
Ladies (18-hole) 54 1032 yards 53.4 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yui Golf Course LLC
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.1/87 63 40 90 61 44 46 63 40 90 537 1032
Ladies W: 53.4/89 63 40 90 61 44 46 63 40 90 537 1032
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

