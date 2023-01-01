Yui Golf
Holes 6
Type Public
Par 54
Length 1032 yards
Slope 87
Rating 52.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens (18-hole)
|54
|1032 yards
|52.1
|87
|Ladies (18-hole)
|54
|1032 yards
|53.4
|89
Scorecard for Yui Golf Course LLC
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 52.1/87
|63
|40
|90
|61
|44
|46
|63
|40
|90
|537
|1032
|Ladies W: 53.4/89
|63
|40
|90
|61
|44
|46
|63
|40
|90
|537
|1032
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
