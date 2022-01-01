Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Totsuka Country Club - West Course

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7261 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/A-1 72 7261 yards
BT/Pencross 72 6944 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 447 534 391 340 196 450 549 228 409 3544 402 230 333 540 200 465 634 417 426 3647 7191
Regular M: 73.1/123 426 496 349 293 147 413 514 171 365 3174 381 202 304 492 147 420 538 392 364 3240 6414
Front W: 71.7/123 426 489 342 309 137 398 492 161 354 3108 369 183 298 483 131 410 533 367 356 3130 6238
Handicap 3 9 15 13 7 1 11 5 17 4 10 16 8 14 2 12 6 18
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962
Greens Pen A-1/Pencross Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1962)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Totsuka CC - East: #12
Totsuka Country Club - East Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Yokohama CC
Yokohama Country Club - West Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Yokohama CC
Yokohama Country Club - East Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Hodogaya CC
Hodogaya Country Club
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
NAF Atsugi GC: #10
NAF Atsugi Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Odakyu Fujisawa GC: Clubhouse
Odakyu Fujisawa Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Isogo CC: #4
Isogo Country Club
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sagami CC: #14
Sagami Country Club
Yamato, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Kamakura Public GC: #8
Kamakura Public Golf Club
Kamakura, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Kamakura CC: #16
Kamakura Country Club
Kamakura, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Shonan CC
Shonan Country Club
Chigasaki, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Camp Zama GC: Driving range
Camp Zama Golf Club
Zama, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
