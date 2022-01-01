Totsuka Country Club - West Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7261 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/A-1
|72
|7261 yards
|BT/Pencross
|72
|6944 yards
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|447
|534
|391
|340
|196
|450
|549
|228
|409
|3544
|402
|230
|333
|540
|200
|465
|634
|417
|426
|3647
|7191
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|426
|496
|349
|293
|147
|413
|514
|171
|365
|3174
|381
|202
|304
|492
|147
|420
|538
|392
|364
|3240
|6414
|Front W: 71.7/123
|426
|489
|342
|309
|137
|398
|492
|161
|354
|3108
|369
|183
|298
|483
|131
|410
|533
|367
|356
|3130
|6238
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|13
|7
|1
|11
|5
|17
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Greens Pen A-1/Pencross Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1962)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
