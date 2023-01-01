Midorino Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 553 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|553 yards
Scorecard for Midorino Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|48
|60
|63
|65
|55
|47
|77
|61
|72
|548
|548
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|48
|60
|63
|65
|55
|47
|77
|61
|72
|548
|548
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Mastercard, AMEX, Diners Club, ID
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No sleeveless & wearing hard-soled shoes. Comfortable clothes.
Available FacilitiesLockers
