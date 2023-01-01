Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 553 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 553 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Midorino Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 48 60 63 65 55 47 77 61 72 548 548
Ladies W: 28.5/89 48 60 63 65 55 47 77 61 72 548 548
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Mastercard, AMEX, Diners Club, ID
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No sleeveless & wearing hard-soled shoes. Comfortable clothes.

Available Facilities

Lockers

