JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - South/West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5463 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|5463 yards
|Regular
|72
|5281 yards
|Front
|72
|5057 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4777 yards
Scorecard for Minami/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 66.1/111
|305
|469
|249
|280
|151
|129
|211
|458
|300
|2552
|331
|344
|450
|165
|311
|132
|482
|310
|369
|2894
|5446
|White M: 66.0/108
|295
|458
|227
|267
|138
|105
|211
|444
|284
|2429
|291
|330
|430
|144
|300
|112
|473
|288
|357
|2725
|5154
|Red W: 66.9/109
|283
|450
|208
|228
|129
|95
|192
|428
|273
|2286
|268
|317
|410
|130
|288
|108
|454
|265
|345
|2585
|4871
|Handicap
|5
|1
|11
|9
|7
|17
|13
|3
|15
|12
|6
|2
|8
|14
|18
|10
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
