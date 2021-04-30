Isehara Country Club - Short Course
About
Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Par 20
Length 1015 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/LG (left)
|20
|1015 yards
|Blue/RG (right)
|20
|980 yards
|White/LG (left)
|18
|602 yards
|White/RG (right)
|18
|567 yards
Scorecard for Short Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 27.2/87
|100
|125
|170
|155
|130
|170
|100
|125
|170
|1245
|1245
|Regular W: 28.5/89
|100
|117
|65
|120
|120
|80
|100
|117
|65
|884
|884
|Handicap
|6
|4
|9
|1
|7
|8
|3
|5
|2
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
