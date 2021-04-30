Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Isehara Country Club - Short Course

About

Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Par 20
Length 1015 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue/LG (left) 20 1015 yards
Blue/RG (right) 20 980 yards
White/LG (left) 18 602 yards
White/RG (right) 18 567 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Short Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 27.2/87 100 125 170 155 130 170 100 125 170 1245 1245
Regular W: 28.5/89 100 117 65 120 120 80 100 117 65 884 884
Handicap 6 4 9 1 7 8 3 5 2
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

