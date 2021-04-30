Isehara Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6173 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/R
|72
|6173 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back/L
|72
|6145 yards
|Reg/R
|72
|5910 yards
|69.2
|117
|Reg/R (W)
|72
|5910 yards
|70.2
|119
|Reg/L
|72
|5880 yards
Scorecard for Isehara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|490
|265
|168
|356
|492
|441
|321
|155
|367
|3055
|482
|314
|137
|467
|476
|139
|351
|355
|397
|3118
|6173
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|465
|262
|153
|344
|469
|430
|294
|139
|344
|2900
|475
|302
|129
|447
|464
|128
|336
|344
|385
|3010
|5910
|Handicap
|11
|7
|17
|1
|13
|15
|5
|9
|3
|12
|8
|18
|2
|14
|16
|6
|10
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout