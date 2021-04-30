Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Isehara Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6173 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/R 72 6173 yards 70.7 121
Back/L 72 6145 yards
Reg/R 72 5910 yards 69.2 117
Reg/R (W) 72 5910 yards 70.2 119
Reg/L 72 5880 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Isehara Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 490 265 168 356 492 441 321 155 367 3055 482 314 137 467 476 139 351 355 397 3118 6173
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 465 262 153 344 469 430 294 139 344 2900 475 302 129 447 464 128 336 344 385 3010 5910
Handicap 11 7 17 1 13 15 5 9 3 12 8 18 2 14 16 6 10 4
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Isehara CC - Short: #2
Isehara Country Club - Short Course
Isehara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kiyokawa CC
Kiyokawa Country Club
Kiyokawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hatano CC: #7
Hatano Country Club
Hadano, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood GC
Lakewood Golf Club - East Course
Oiso, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood GC
Lakewood Golf Club - West Course
Oiso, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiratsuka Fujimi CC
Hiratsuka Fujimi Country Club - Hiratsuka Course
Nakai, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohatano CC: #3
Ohatano Country Club
Hadano, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Sakura: #10
Daiatsugi Country Club - Sakura Course
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiratsuka Fujimi CC
Hiratsuka Fujimi Country Club - Oiso Course
Nakai, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - South: #1
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - West/South
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - West: #2
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/West
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - East: #2
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/South
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me