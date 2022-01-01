Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Green Hill Nagaoka Golf Cub

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6876 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6876 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6049 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5071 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Green Hill Nagaoka Golf Cub
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 485 195 423 352 415 339 388 177 485 3259 489 444 459 198 413 423 435 213 543 3617 6876
White M: 70.7/121 452 158 382 307 364 303 354 128 440 2888 471 378 412 176 334 338 390 158 504 3161 6049
Red W: 67.1/113 373 137 329 264 308 267 286 104 373 2441 405 327 347 176 300 284 275 104 412 2630 5071
Handicap 18 6 10 16 12 14 8 4 2 11 5 15 7 17 13 1 9 3
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UC, Jcb , Amex, Nicos, UFJ, DC, Diners Club, J-Debit
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

