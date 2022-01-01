Green Hill Nagaoka Golf Cub
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6876 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6876 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6049 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5071 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Green Hill Nagaoka Golf Cub
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|485
|195
|423
|352
|415
|339
|388
|177
|485
|3259
|489
|444
|459
|198
|413
|423
|435
|213
|543
|3617
|6876
|White M: 70.7/121
|452
|158
|382
|307
|364
|303
|354
|128
|440
|2888
|471
|378
|412
|176
|334
|338
|390
|158
|504
|3161
|6049
|Red W: 67.1/113
|373
|137
|329
|264
|308
|267
|286
|104
|373
|2441
|405
|327
|347
|176
|300
|284
|275
|104
|412
|2630
|5071
|Handicap
|18
|6
|10
|16
|12
|14
|8
|4
|2
|11
|5
|15
|7
|17
|13
|1
|9
|3
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UC, Jcb , Amex, Nicos, UFJ, DC, Diners Club, J-Debit
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout