Nagaoka Country Club - South/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6750 yards
|Regular
|72
|6508 yards
|Front
|72
|6147 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5589 yards
Scorecard for South - West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|491
|407
|321
|186
|349
|535
|184
|383
|384
|3240
|367
|379
|190
|556
|209
|392
|539
|453
|425
|3510
|6750
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|486
|400
|315
|181
|344
|530
|179
|378
|379
|3192
|348
|358
|169
|526
|195
|373
|513
|433
|401
|3316
|6508
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123
|473
|378
|300
|164
|328
|508
|154
|363
|360
|3028
|324
|341
|153
|501
|182
|353
|485
|404
|376
|3119
|6147
|Red W: 70.2/119
|456
|362
|284
|149
|273
|478
|143
|349
|339
|2833
|318
|324
|145
|433
|175
|275
|412
|360
|314
|2756
|5589
|Handicap
|5
|3
|1
|13
|7
|9
|17
|15
|11
|12
|4
|18
|16
|14
|10
|6
|2
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Architect Osamu Ueda (1966)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UC,JCB, DC, VISA, UFJ, MC, J-Debit
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
