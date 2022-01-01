Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Nagaoka Country Club - South/West Course

About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6750 yards
Regular 72 6508 yards
Front 72 6147 yards
Ladies 72 5589 yards
Scorecard for South - West
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 491 407 321 186 349 535 184 383 384 3240 367 379 190 556 209 392 539 453 425 3510 6750
Blue M: 70.7/121 486 400 315 181 344 530 179 378 379 3192 348 358 169 526 195 373 513 433 401 3316 6508
White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123 473 378 300 164 328 508 154 363 360 3028 324 341 153 501 182 353 485 404 376 3119 6147
Red W: 70.2/119 456 362 284 149 273 478 143 349 339 2833 318 324 145 433 175 275 412 360 314 2756 5589
Handicap 5 3 1 13 7 9 17 15 11 12 4 18 16 14 10 6 2 8
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Architect Osamu Ueda (1966)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UC,JCB, DC, VISA, UFJ, MC, J-Debit
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

