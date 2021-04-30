Yonex Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6895 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6895 yards
|Front
|72
|5957 yards
Scorecard for Yonex Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|549
|485
|169
|332
|407
|556
|165
|445
|440
|3548
|432
|371
|389
|492
|174
|376
|251
|403
|550
|3438
|6986
|Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|485
|449
|135
|288
|366
|472
|128
|344
|396
|3063
|355
|310
|343
|450
|150
|322
|151
|335
|478
|2894
|5957
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers
Course Layout