About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6895 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6895 yards
Front 72 5957 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yonex Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 549 485 169 332 407 556 165 445 440 3548 432 371 389 492 174 376 251 403 550 3438 6986
Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 485 449 135 288 366 472 128 344 396 3063 355 310 343 450 150 322 151 335 478 2894 5957
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 17 5 11 10 16 4 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers

