Dainiigata Country Club - Izumozaki Course

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6575 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6575 yards 71.7 123
White 72 6108 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6108 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5254 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Izumozaki Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 367 507 133 370 382 501 414 162 384 3220 526 160 439 398 380 535 398 160 359 3355 6575
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 347 477 123 349 341 480 394 148 348 3007 498 149 341 384 359 517 372 140 341 3101 6108
Red W: 67.1/113 328 449 110 331 317 406 322 101 320 2684 429 132 315 287 337 417 305 129 219 2570 5254
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 5 17 11 10 14 4 16 8 2 6 18 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1985
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

