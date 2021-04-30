Dainiigata Country Club - Izumozaki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6575 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6575 yards
|71.7
|123
|White
|72
|6108 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6108 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5254 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Izumozaki Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|367
|507
|133
|370
|382
|501
|414
|162
|384
|3220
|526
|160
|439
|398
|380
|535
|398
|160
|359
|3355
|6575
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|347
|477
|123
|349
|341
|480
|394
|148
|348
|3007
|498
|149
|341
|384
|359
|517
|372
|140
|341
|3101
|6108
|Red W: 67.1/113
|328
|449
|110
|331
|317
|406
|322
|101
|320
|2684
|429
|132
|315
|287
|337
|417
|305
|129
|219
|2570
|5254
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|14
|4
|16
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout