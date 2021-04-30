Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Meihan Chisan Country Club - Middle/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5670 yards
Slope 105
Rating 65.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 5670 yards 65.1 105
Regular 72 5265 yards 62.1 100
Ladies 72 4762 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naka/Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 65.1/105 503 291 332 325 167 481 377 279 131 2886 508 313 257 325 125 331 449 159 317 2784 5670
White M: 62.1/100 476 264 306 306 150 461 352 258 105 2678 482 299 238 307 102 307 420 138 294 2587 5265
Red W: 64.5/103 410 264 306 270 130 361 327 252 105 2425 461 299 238 227 102 307 420 119 294 2467 4892
Handicap 1 11 5 13 15 17 3 7 9 10 6 12 4 14 16 2 8 18
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me