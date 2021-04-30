Meihan Chisan Country Club - Middle/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5670 yards
Slope 105
Rating 65.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|5670 yards
|65.1
|105
|Regular
|72
|5265 yards
|62.1
|100
|Ladies
|72
|4762 yards
Scorecard for Naka/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 65.1/105
|503
|291
|332
|325
|167
|481
|377
|279
|131
|2886
|508
|313
|257
|325
|125
|331
|449
|159
|317
|2784
|5670
|White M: 62.1/100
|476
|264
|306
|306
|150
|461
|352
|258
|105
|2678
|482
|299
|238
|307
|102
|307
|420
|138
|294
|2587
|5265
|Red W: 64.5/103
|410
|264
|306
|270
|130
|361
|327
|252
|105
|2425
|461
|299
|238
|227
|102
|307
|420
|119
|294
|2467
|4892
|Handicap
|1
|11
|5
|13
|15
|17
|3
|7
|9
|10
|6
|12
|4
|14
|16
|2
|8
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
