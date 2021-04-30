Route 25 Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6558 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6558 yards
|73.3
|White
|72
|6014 yards
|Red
|72
|5216 yards
Scorecard for Route 25 Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|390
|444
|417
|532
|370
|202
|407
|198
|500
|3460
|405
|360
|189
|410
|533
|421
|515
|200
|427
|3460
|6920
|White M: 70.7/121
|369
|388
|382
|500
|350
|156
|347
|163
|480
|3135
|385
|339
|164
|384
|506
|397
|497
|168
|363
|3203
|6338
|Red W: 67.1/113
|319
|286
|305
|431
|290
|124
|290
|125
|440
|2610
|336
|285
|115
|317
|444
|339
|436
|123
|335
|2730
|5340
|Handicap
|17
|1
|5
|3
|11
|13
|15
|9
|7
|16
|18
|14
|2
|10
|4
|12
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout