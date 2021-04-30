Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Route 25 Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6558 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6558 yards 73.3
White 72 6014 yards
Red 72 5216 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Route 25 Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 390 444 417 532 370 202 407 198 500 3460 405 360 189 410 533 421 515 200 427 3460 6920
White M: 70.7/121 369 388 382 500 350 156 347 163 480 3135 385 339 164 384 506 397 497 168 363 3203 6338
Red W: 67.1/113 319 286 305 431 290 124 290 125 440 2610 336 285 115 317 444 339 436 123 335 2730 5340
Handicap 17 1 5 3 11 13 15 9 7 16 18 14 2 10 4 12 8 6
Par 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

