Sailfish Sands Golf Course - Sands Reversible Gold Course

About

Holes 9
Type Municipal
Par 34
Length 2868 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Formerly known as Martin County Golf Course - Red/White.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
#1 34 2868 yards
#2 34 2497 yards
#3 34 2318 yards
#4 34 1997 yards
#5 34 1840 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1925
Fairways Winter Rye Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect John Sanford (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Don Law Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No Denim, Collared Shirt and Bermuda Shorts Required

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant, Beverage Carts

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

3.8
102 Reviews (102)
Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Default User Avatar
u246061897
Played On
Reviews 156
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
u246061897
Played On
Reviews 156
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
u246061897
Played On
Reviews 156
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played

Played Blue/ Gold greens are new and VERY SLOW. Last played this course in February or March and course was a mess. Big difference and should get better.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
alreardon
Played On
Reviews 19
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
2.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Closed for renovation. Except the Gold and Blue

Martin County is a local treasure, but this year the course is beginning major renovation, so only the Gold and Blu course are open. The Gold course is great and I play it twice for 18 holes. I like this course because there are no houses, which most FL courses are in golf communities.

The Red and White courses when they are open are right beneth the private airfield, so you'll have lots of airplane noise flying over.

Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
Poutchine
Played On
Reviews 44
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Overbooked

Restaurant close, but the laidies at the pro shop were very nice with us.
The course will be all redone. We will wait after renovations to go back.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Fair
Pace Poor
Default User Avatar
Elfriede8664848
Played On
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
u971424236
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

A good day

Greens are in excellent shape and fairways are very good. Course is challenging. Blue/Gold are the best layout.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
Ricbull
Played On
Reviews 12
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Incentivized Review
2.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Not as advertised....

I was disappointed to find that we were playing the white / gold course. We should have been playing the blue/gold course.The blue was closed again, this happened 2 weeks previous!!! The White course was in poor shape. Gold was a little better, though the greens needed attention.

Conditions Poor
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
justdon
Played On
Reviews 82
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Incentivized Review
1.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Confusing

First time here, the drive to the first tee takes almost five minutes and with almost no directional signage the course is extremely difficult just to get around. There is no signage between the ninth and tenth holes and they are a great distance apart which further complicates the round and adds to the angst in playing this course. In addition there is construction taking place in several areas. The pro shop/bar is a joke with seating for three tables and portable potties. Quite a statement by Martin County and the first and last time we play here.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
u893898510
Played On
Reviews 13
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Tee times

The course pays no attention to tee times and does not regulate sleep play. Needs a Marshall out on course.

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
fdstevens
Played On
Reviews 80
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 250 Contributor
Previously Played
Wet weather
Used cart

Rain soaked course

We played the course a day after Stuart had received 2+'
" of rain. The course was very wet but still playable.and cart path only. That was a reasonable call. The greens had not been mowed for 2 days and were quite slow. With all that being said the course was in pretty good shape and play moved quickly.

On a dry day it have been great.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
jimleschinsky
Played On
Reviews 13
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart

Course Conditions

I found the fairways to be in very good condition. The greens are in good condition but very slow. The water hazards were almost all very disgusting, they sere full of Blue green algae or looked like raw sewage. The conditions of the water greatly detracted from the beauty of the course, and the overall experience, in my opinion. I am not sure if I will play this course again solely because of the water conditions. Because of the fact that it borders on county executive airport and is run by the city I doubt that there is the will to change the water situation. The course layout was challenging for all levels of players. We played the black/blue course because it was a bit more challenging with a more scenic view. The fairways are narrower with more trees etc. than the red/white course. Both courses are 18 holes.

Conditions Average
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
u254328802
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
Zute1955
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
uVKUJ8099VK
Played On
Reviews 14
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing

Good course

Good course for the value rough fairways but greens where Ok and the pace of play was good

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
u246061897
Played On
Reviews 156
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
u633761808
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser

Good value

Good value! Hard to beat the value of this course in the Stuart area !

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
jimoster
Played On
Reviews 11
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Windy weather
Used cart

Good Local Track

The best thing was the sign that there will be vast improvements over the next 2 years. The course (Blue/Gold) is a great layout but need major work. The cartpaths are treacherous and it could use a major clean-up. It is, however, a good deal and fun place to play.

Conditions Fair
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Fair
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
bertabera
Played On
Reviews 33
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Good Course

Played here for the first time. The course was good. The conditions were good although a few areas were spotty. The staff was very friendly and accommodating. The pace of play was great. Had a drink and split a sandwich after golf. Food was good but limited. We were staying in Port Saint Lucie and drove to Stuart. We would probably not play here again as we found the navigation to get there too confusing. I would recommend it to anyone staying in this area and for those who know their way in and around Stuart.

Conditions Average
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
donatovallone
Played On
Reviews 14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Poor
