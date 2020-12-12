Sailfish Sands Golf Course - Sands Reversible Gold Course
Formerly known as Martin County Golf Course - Red/White.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|#1
|34
|2868 yards
|#2
|34
|2497 yards
|#3
|34
|2318 yards
|#4
|34
|1997 yards
|#5
|34
|1840 yards
Course Details
Rentals/Services
Practice/Instruction
Policies
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant, Beverage Carts
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Played Blue/ Gold greens are new and VERY SLOW. Last played this course in February or March and course was a mess. Big difference and should get better.
Closed for renovation. Except the Gold and Blue
Martin County is a local treasure, but this year the course is beginning major renovation, so only the Gold and Blu course are open. The Gold course is great and I play it twice for 18 holes. I like this course because there are no houses, which most FL courses are in golf communities.
The Red and White courses when they are open are right beneth the private airfield, so you'll have lots of airplane noise flying over.
Overbooked
Restaurant close, but the laidies at the pro shop were very nice with us.
The course will be all redone. We will wait after renovations to go back.
A good day
Greens are in excellent shape and fairways are very good. Course is challenging. Blue/Gold are the best layout.
Not as advertised....
I was disappointed to find that we were playing the white / gold course. We should have been playing the blue/gold course.The blue was closed again, this happened 2 weeks previous!!! The White course was in poor shape. Gold was a little better, though the greens needed attention.
Confusing
First time here, the drive to the first tee takes almost five minutes and with almost no directional signage the course is extremely difficult just to get around. There is no signage between the ninth and tenth holes and they are a great distance apart which further complicates the round and adds to the angst in playing this course. In addition there is construction taking place in several areas. The pro shop/bar is a joke with seating for three tables and portable potties. Quite a statement by Martin County and the first and last time we play here.
Tee times
The course pays no attention to tee times and does not regulate sleep play. Needs a Marshall out on course.
Rain soaked course
We played the course a day after Stuart had received 2+'
" of rain. The course was very wet but still playable.and cart path only. That was a reasonable call. The greens had not been mowed for 2 days and were quite slow. With all that being said the course was in pretty good shape and play moved quickly.
On a dry day it have been great.
Course Conditions
I found the fairways to be in very good condition. The greens are in good condition but very slow. The water hazards were almost all very disgusting, they sere full of Blue green algae or looked like raw sewage. The conditions of the water greatly detracted from the beauty of the course, and the overall experience, in my opinion. I am not sure if I will play this course again solely because of the water conditions. Because of the fact that it borders on county executive airport and is run by the city I doubt that there is the will to change the water situation. The course layout was challenging for all levels of players. We played the black/blue course because it was a bit more challenging with a more scenic view. The fairways are narrower with more trees etc. than the red/white course. Both courses are 18 holes.
Good course
Good course for the value rough fairways but greens where Ok and the pace of play was good
Good value
Good value! Hard to beat the value of this course in the Stuart area !
Good Local Track
The best thing was the sign that there will be vast improvements over the next 2 years. The course (Blue/Gold) is a great layout but need major work. The cartpaths are treacherous and it could use a major clean-up. It is, however, a good deal and fun place to play.
Good Course
Played here for the first time. The course was good. The conditions were good although a few areas were spotty. The staff was very friendly and accommodating. The pace of play was great. Had a drink and split a sandwich after golf. Food was good but limited. We were staying in Port Saint Lucie and drove to Stuart. We would probably not play here again as we found the navigation to get there too confusing. I would recommend it to anyone staying in this area and for those who know their way in and around Stuart.