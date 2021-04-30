Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Sanyo Kokusai Golf Club - East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7007 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7007 yards 73.3
Blue 72 6673 yards
White 72 6396 yards
Red 72 4950 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 359 197 400 438 485 372 193 590 388 3422 460 197 396 521 351 401 399 211 595 3531 6953
Regular M: 70.7/121 339 179 368 411 463 335 170 576 379 3220 445 176 377 489 325 355 372 188 536 3263 6483
Ladies W: 67.1/113 297 140 320 311 401 269 138 446 304 2626 348 116 314 428 281 290 303 145 435 2660 5286
Handicap 3 9 17 1 5 15 13 11 7 4 16 14 8 18 2 12 10 6
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

