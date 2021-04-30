Sanyo Kokusai Golf Club - East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7007 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7007 yards
|73.3
|Blue
|72
|6673 yards
|White
|72
|6396 yards
|Red
|72
|4950 yards
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|359
|197
|400
|438
|485
|372
|193
|590
|388
|3422
|460
|197
|396
|521
|351
|401
|399
|211
|595
|3531
|6953
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|339
|179
|368
|411
|463
|335
|170
|576
|379
|3220
|445
|176
|377
|489
|325
|355
|372
|188
|536
|3263
|6483
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|297
|140
|320
|311
|401
|269
|138
|446
|304
|2626
|348
|116
|314
|428
|281
|290
|303
|145
|435
|2660
|5286
|Handicap
|3
|9
|17
|1
|5
|15
|13
|11
|7
|4
|16
|14
|8
|18
|2
|12
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout