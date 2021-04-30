Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Asa Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6864 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6864 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6201 yards 70.7 121
Ladies (W) 72 5306 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 540 363 196 447 382 507 414 183 364 3396 535 190 457 401 359 435 206 350 535 3468 6864
Regular M: 70.7/121 519 315 154 400 356 469 384 157 346 3100 491 163 367 354 342 380 162 336 506 3101 6201
Ladies W: 67.1/113 443 260 123 358 310 432 307 118 306 2657 450 117 313 305 308 299 147 280 430 2649 5306
Handicap 7 17 15 1 5 13 3 9 11 14 8 4 6 12 2 16 18 10
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No sandals, training wear, jeans.

Restaurant

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

