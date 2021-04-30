Asa Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6864 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6864 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6201 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5306 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Asa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|540
|363
|196
|447
|382
|507
|414
|183
|364
|3396
|535
|190
|457
|401
|359
|435
|206
|350
|535
|3468
|6864
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|519
|315
|154
|400
|356
|469
|384
|157
|346
|3100
|491
|163
|367
|354
|342
|380
|162
|336
|506
|3101
|6201
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|443
|260
|123
|358
|310
|432
|307
|118
|306
|2657
|450
|117
|313
|305
|308
|299
|147
|280
|430
|2649
|5306
|Handicap
|7
|17
|15
|1
|5
|13
|3
|9
|11
|14
|8
|4
|6
|12
|2
|16
|18
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No sandals, training wear, jeans.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout