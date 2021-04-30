Choyo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6800 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6800 yards
|72.3
|123
|Black (W)
|72
|6800 yards
|77.6
|125
|Blue
|72
|6515 yards
|71.0
|121
|Blue (W)
|72
|6515 yards
|76.1
|123
|White (W)
|72
|6210 yards
|74.4
|117
|White
|72
|6210 yards
|69.6
|119
|Gold
|72
|5750 yards
|68.7
|111
|Gold (W)
|72
|5750 yards
|73.2
|113
|Red
|72
|5300 yards
|67.5
|107
|Red (W)
|72
|5300 yards
|71.5
|109
Scorecard for Choyo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.3/123 W: 77.6/125
|535
|415
|405
|350
|185
|420
|380
|145
|545
|3380
|530
|330
|455
|410
|180
|415
|385
|185
|530
|3420
|6800
|Blue M: 71.0/121 W: 76.1/123
|520
|400
|390
|350
|160
|395
|360
|130
|530
|3235
|520
|330
|440
|390
|165
|385
|370
|170
|510
|3280
|6515
|White M: 69.6/117 W: 74.4/119
|510
|380
|380
|335
|155
|375
|340
|115
|495
|3085
|495
|315
|420
|350
|155
|375
|360
|155
|490
|3115
|6200
|Gold M: 68.7/111 W: 73.2/113
|490
|335
|280
|320
|140
|350
|330
|110
|490
|2845
|490
|300
|325
|305
|140
|360
|355
|145
|485
|2905
|5750
|Red M: 67.5/107 W: 71.5/109
|485
|330
|280
|315
|140
|305
|255
|110
|400
|2620
|400
|260
|325
|300
|140
|345
|345
|140
|410
|2665
|5285
|Handicap
|9
|1
|11
|15
|13
|3
|7
|17
|5
|12
|16
|2
|4
|14
|8
|6
|18
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Mastercard, Visa, JCB, Amex, UFJ, Diners, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
