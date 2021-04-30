Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Choyo Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6800 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6800 yards 72.3 123
Black (W) 72 6800 yards 77.6 125
Blue 72 6515 yards 71.0 121
Blue (W) 72 6515 yards 76.1 123
White (W) 72 6210 yards 74.4 117
White 72 6210 yards 69.6 119
Gold 72 5750 yards 68.7 111
Gold (W) 72 5750 yards 73.2 113
Red 72 5300 yards 67.5 107
Red (W) 72 5300 yards 71.5 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Choyo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.3/123 W: 77.6/125 535 415 405 350 185 420 380 145 545 3380 530 330 455 410 180 415 385 185 530 3420 6800
Blue M: 71.0/121 W: 76.1/123 520 400 390 350 160 395 360 130 530 3235 520 330 440 390 165 385 370 170 510 3280 6515
White M: 69.6/117 W: 74.4/119 510 380 380 335 155 375 340 115 495 3085 495 315 420 350 155 375 360 155 490 3115 6200
Gold M: 68.7/111 W: 73.2/113 490 335 280 320 140 350 330 110 490 2845 490 300 325 305 140 360 355 145 485 2905 5750
Red M: 67.5/107 W: 71.5/109 485 330 280 315 140 305 255 110 400 2620 400 260 325 300 140 345 345 140 410 2665 5285
Handicap 9 1 11 15 13 3 7 17 5 12 16 2 4 14 8 6 18 10
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Mastercard, Visa, JCB, Amex, UFJ, Diners, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sanyo Green GC: #10
Sanyo Green Golf Course
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Asa GC: #8
Asa Golf Club
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanyo Kokusai GC - East: #18
Sanyo Kokusai Golf Club - East Course
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanyo Kokusai GC - West: #6
Sanyo Kokusai Golf Club - West Course
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ube 72 CC - Mannenike West
Ube 72 Country Club - Mannenike West Course
Ajisu, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shimonoseki Golden GC: #4
Shimonoseki Golden Golf Club
Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ube 72 CC - Ebataike: Clubhouse
Ube 72 Country Club - Ebataike Course
Ajisu, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ube 72 CC - Mannenike East
Ube 72 Country Club - Mannenike East Course
Ajisu, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ube 72 CC - Ajisu
Ube 72 Country Club - Ajisu Course
Ajisu, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanmon Kikukawa GC: #2
Kanmon Kikukawa Golf Club
Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Central Park Golf Club
Mine, Yamaguchi
0.0
0
Write Review
Toyotako GC: #2
Toyotako Golf Club
Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me