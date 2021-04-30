Sanyo Green Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6582 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/BG
|72
|6582 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/KG
|72
|6377 yards
|Regular/BG
|72
|6150 yards
|72.4
|122
|Regular/KG
|72
|5971 yards
|Front/BG
|72
|5822 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front/KG
|72
|5692 yards
|Ladies/BG
|72
|5282 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/KG
|72
|5088 yards
Scorecard for Sanyo Green Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|367
|486
|153
|413
|394
|360
|142
|395
|547
|3257
|422
|163
|406
|487
|344
|410
|186
|524
|383
|3325
|6582
|Regular M: 72.4/122
|344
|474
|130
|383
|378
|343
|119
|369
|523
|3063
|400
|147
|389
|465
|317
|351
|167
|507
|344
|3087
|6150
|Front M: 70.7/121
|344
|474
|130
|343
|345
|321
|119
|348
|461
|2885
|345
|130
|361
|465
|317
|334
|151
|490
|344
|2937
|5822
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|328
|407
|113
|282
|303
|321
|104
|326
|437
|2621
|320
|108
|340
|421
|295
|318
|105
|426
|328
|2661
|5282
|Handicap
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|11
|17
|5
|3
|4
|18
|2
|10
|12
|8
|16
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
