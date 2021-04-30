Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Sanyo Green Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6582 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/BG 72 6582 yards 73.1 123
Back/KG 72 6377 yards
Regular/BG 72 6150 yards 72.4 122
Regular/KG 72 5971 yards
Front/BG 72 5822 yards 70.7 121
Front/KG 72 5692 yards
Ladies/BG 72 5282 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/KG 72 5088 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sanyo Green Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 367 486 153 413 394 360 142 395 547 3257 422 163 406 487 344 410 186 524 383 3325 6582
Regular M: 72.4/122 344 474 130 383 378 343 119 369 523 3063 400 147 389 465 317 351 167 507 344 3087 6150
Front M: 70.7/121 344 474 130 343 345 321 119 348 461 2885 345 130 361 465 317 334 151 490 344 2937 5822
Ladies W: 67.1/113 328 407 113 282 303 321 104 326 437 2621 320 108 340 421 295 318 105 426 328 2661 5282
Handicap 15 9 13 1 7 11 17 5 3 4 18 2 10 12 8 16 14 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

