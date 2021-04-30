Sanyo Kokusai Golf Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6502 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6502 yards
|70.8
|White
|72
|5965 yards
|Red
|72
|4907 yards
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|348
|446
|602
|408
|182
|378
|153
|456
|391
|3364
|328
|155
|396
|569
|365
|151
|381
|381
|456
|3182
|6546
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|312
|434
|591
|321
|168
|361
|124
|417
|359
|3087
|311
|139
|384
|517
|336
|142
|368
|364
|445
|3006
|6093
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|305
|339
|495
|261
|110
|295
|119
|347
|280
|2551
|281
|116
|304
|492
|289
|108
|298
|324
|360
|2572
|5123
|Handicap
|17
|9
|3
|1
|13
|5
|15
|11
|7
|10
|16
|4
|2
|8
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
