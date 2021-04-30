Yufukogen Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6750 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6350 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5935 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5034 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yufu Kogen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|514
|400
|203
|319
|408
|532
|190
|413
|401
|3380
|608
|374
|219
|372
|343
|371
|328
|204
|551
|3370
|6750
|Back M: 70.7/121
|498
|383
|168
|306
|385
|510
|164
|399
|372
|3185
|563
|345
|164
|355
|339
|355
|328
|186
|530
|3165
|6350
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|472
|364
|139
|278
|361
|471
|164
|373
|340
|2962
|532
|330
|140
|355
|309
|328
|311
|150
|518
|2973
|5935
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|401
|303
|109
|223
|297
|448
|87
|323
|299
|2490
|444
|248
|129
|327
|283
|230
|292
|135
|456
|2544
|5034
|Handicap
|15
|11
|17
|5
|3
|7
|9
|1
|13
|4
|8
|18
|2
|14
|10
|16
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout