Yufukogen Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6750 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6750 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6350 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5935 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5034 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 514 400 203 319 408 532 190 413 401 3380 608 374 219 372 343 371 328 204 551 3370 6750
Back M: 70.7/121 498 383 168 306 385 510 164 399 372 3185 563 345 164 355 339 355 328 186 530 3165 6350
Regular M: 69.2/117 472 364 139 278 361 471 164 373 340 2962 532 330 140 355 309 328 311 150 518 2973 5935
Ladies W: 67.1/113 401 303 109 223 297 448 87 323 299 2490 444 248 129 327 283 230 292 135 456 2544 5034
Handicap 15 11 17 5 3 7 9 1 13 4 8 18 2 14 10 16 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

