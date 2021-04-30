Oita Sunny Hills Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6916 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6916 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6422 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5302 yards
Scorecard for Oita Sunny Hills Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|493
|363
|369
|171
|453
|342
|415
|206
|590
|3402
|516
|171
|442
|415
|397
|437
|393
|198
|565
|3534
|6936
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|476
|359
|343
|171
|358
|322
|374
|185
|563
|3151
|487
|151
|371
|400
|353
|411
|382
|180
|541
|3276
|6427
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|398
|289
|340
|160
|329
|322
|267
|145
|455
|2705
|452
|141
|284
|294
|308
|317
|329
|164
|475
|2764
|5469
|Handicap
|11
|9
|13
|15
|3
|17
|1
|7
|5
|14
|18
|2
|6
|8
|10
|16
|12
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
