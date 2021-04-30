Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Oita

Oita Sunny Hills Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6916 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6916 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6422 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5302 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Oita Sunny Hills Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 493 363 369 171 453 342 415 206 590 3402 516 171 442 415 397 437 393 198 565 3534 6936
Regular M: 70.7/121 476 359 343 171 358 322 374 185 563 3151 487 151 371 400 353 411 382 180 541 3276 6427
Ladies W: 67.1/113 398 289 340 160 329 322 267 145 455 2705 452 141 284 294 308 317 329 164 475 2764 5469
Handicap 11 9 13 15 3 17 1 7 5 14 18 2 6 8 10 16 12 4
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Beppu no Mori GC - South: #5
Beppu no Mori Golf Club - South/East Course
Beppu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu no Mori GC - West: #2
Beppu no Mori Golf Club - West/East Course
Beppu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu no Mori GC - West: #4
Beppu no Mori Golf Club - South/West Course
Beppu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yufukogen GC
Yufukogen Golf Club
Yufu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yufuin CC: #11
Yufuin Country Club
Yufu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Kokonoe Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Grandmother Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Aso Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me