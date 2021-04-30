Oita Fujimi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6755 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6755 yards
|Regular
|72
|6385 yards
|Front
|72
|5770 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5323 yards
Scorecard for Oita Fujimi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|514
|342
|390
|177
|337
|502
|440
|128
|450
|3280
|525
|390
|410
|430
|166
|541
|415
|191
|381
|3449
|6729
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|503
|325
|369
|154
|320
|478
|415
|114
|425
|3103
|515
|370
|383
|404
|145
|525
|358
|166
|365
|3231
|6334
|Front M: 69.2/117
|476
|319
|335
|124
|296
|443
|379
|93
|390
|2855
|481
|348
|349
|380
|120
|405
|338
|135
|329
|2885
|5740
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|453
|311
|335
|124
|296
|389
|357
|93
|368
|2726
|463
|318
|330
|346
|100
|376
|325
|113
|310
|2681
|5407
|Handicap
|7
|9
|5
|11
|15
|13
|1
|17
|3
|14
|4
|12
|2
|18
|8
|6
|16
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
