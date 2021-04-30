Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Oita

Oita Fujimi Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6755 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6755 yards
Regular 72 6385 yards
Front 72 5770 yards
Ladies 72 5323 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Oita Fujimi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 514 342 390 177 337 502 440 128 450 3280 525 390 410 430 166 541 415 191 381 3449 6729
Regular M: 70.7/121 503 325 369 154 320 478 415 114 425 3103 515 370 383 404 145 525 358 166 365 3231 6334
Front M: 69.2/117 476 319 335 124 296 443 379 93 390 2855 481 348 349 380 120 405 338 135 329 2885 5740
Ladies W: 67.1/113 453 311 335 124 296 389 357 93 368 2726 463 318 330 346 100 376 325 113 310 2681 5407
Handicap 7 9 5 11 15 13 1 17 3 14 4 12 2 18 8 6 16 10
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

