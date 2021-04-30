Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Oita

Beppu Oglyama Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6461 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7

Formerly known as Beppu International Golf Club.

Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6461 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6065 yards 69.2 117
Regular (W) 72 6065 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 403 414 150 386 185 392 367 140 416 2853 511 384 220 417 407 166 550 450 503 3608 6461
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123 388 390 133 356 158 373 348 119 416 2681 492 364 203 380 381 144 522 421 477 3384 6065
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 5 17 11 16 4 10 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 3 5 35 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 37 72

Year Built 1964
Architect Osamu Ueda (1964)

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, OC, UFJ, KC, NICOS, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Single Allowed Yes, on weekdays only

Restaurant

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Showers

