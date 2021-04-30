Beppu Oglyama Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6461 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Formerly known as Beppu International Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6461 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6065 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|6065 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Beppu Oglyama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|403
|414
|150
|386
|185
|392
|367
|140
|416
|2853
|511
|384
|220
|417
|407
|166
|550
|450
|503
|3608
|6461
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123
|388
|390
|133
|356
|158
|373
|348
|119
|416
|2681
|492
|364
|203
|380
|381
|144
|522
|421
|477
|3384
|6065
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|16
|4
|10
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|35
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|37
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Architect Osamu Ueda (1964)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, OC, UFJ, KC, NICOS, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Single Allowed Yes, on weekdays only
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Showers
Reviews
