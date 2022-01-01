Kijima Kogen Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6751 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6751 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6305 yards
|70.7
|121
|Women
|72
|5055 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kijima Kogen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|336
|393
|172
|412
|426
|525
|384
|219
|545
|3412
|366
|521
|356
|171
|426
|442
|163
|494
|400
|3339
|6751
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|314
|373
|156
|359
|386
|505
|346
|183
|518
|3140
|345
|498
|344
|161
|389
|415
|156
|471
|386
|3165
|6305
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|286
|308
|132
|326
|287
|406
|271
|134
|469
|2619
|266
|418
|283
|122
|243
|288
|103
|402
|311
|2436
|5055
|Handicap
|15
|7
|17
|9
|1
|5
|11
|13
|3
|12
|4
|16
|18
|8
|14
|10
|6
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout