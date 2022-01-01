Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Oita

Kijima Kogen Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6751 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6751 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6305 yards 70.7 121
Women 72 5055 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kijima Kogen Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 336 393 172 412 426 525 384 219 545 3412 366 521 356 171 426 442 163 494 400 3339 6751
Regular M: 70.7/121 314 373 156 359 386 505 346 183 518 3140 345 498 344 161 389 415 156 471 386 3165 6305
Ladies W: 67.1/113 286 308 132 326 287 406 271 134 469 2619 266 418 283 122 243 288 103 402 311 2436 5055
Handicap 15 7 17 9 1 5 11 13 3 12 4 16 18 8 14 10 6 2
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Beppu no Mori GC - West: #4
Beppu no Mori Golf Club - South/West Course
Beppu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu no Mori GC - West: #2
Beppu no Mori Golf Club - West/East Course
Beppu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu Oglyama GC
Beppu Oglyama Golf Club
Beppu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu no Mori GC - South: #5
Beppu no Mori Golf Club - South/East Course
Beppu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oita Sunny Hills GC: #13
Oita Sunny Hills Golf Club
Yufu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yufukogen GC
Yufukogen Golf Club
Yufu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu GC - Tsurumi: #4
Beppu Golf Club - Tsurumi Course
Kitsuki, Oita
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu GC - Yufu: #8
Beppu Golf Club - Yufu Course
Kitsuki, Oita
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Oita Fujimi CC: #4
Oita Fujimi Country Club
Oita, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yufuin CC: #11
Yufuin Country Club
Yufu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oita Tokyu GC
Oita Tokyu Golf Club
Oita, Oita
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Usuki CC
Usuki Country Club
Usuki, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me