Beppu no Mori Golf Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6637 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6637 yards
|72.3
|123
|White
|72
|6183 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5263 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|528
|403
|210
|378
|394
|308
|399
|171
|598
|3389
|581
|442
|345
|160
|448
|158
|360
|352
|402
|3248
|6637
|White M: 70.7/121
|515
|366
|177
|345
|361
|289
|378
|156
|581
|3168
|496
|428
|330
|145
|428
|138
|342
|338
|370
|3015
|6183
|Red W: 67.1/113
|413
|274
|142
|333
|295
|270
|299
|146
|462
|2634
|351
|352
|315
|129
|360
|110
|331
|319
|362
|2629
|5263
|Handicap
|3
|1
|11
|13
|15
|9
|17
|7
|5
|10
|2
|4
|12
|14
|6
|16
|8
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
