Beppu no Mori Golf Club - South/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6274 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6274 yards
|70.1
|121
|White
|72
|5846 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5215 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Minami - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|307
|374
|216
|351
|453
|330
|147
|484
|364
|3026
|581
|442
|345
|160
|448
|158
|360
|352
|402
|3248
|6274
|White M: 69.2/117
|292
|350
|197
|334
|428
|311
|127
|463
|329
|2831
|496
|428
|330
|145
|428
|138
|342
|338
|370
|3015
|5846
|Red W: 67.1/113
|269
|338
|160
|319
|399
|298
|104
|386
|313
|2586
|351
|352
|315
|129
|360
|110
|331
|319
|362
|2629
|5215
|Handicap
|9
|5
|11
|13
|15
|17
|7
|1
|3
|10
|2
|4
|12
|14
|6
|16
|8
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout