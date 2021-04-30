Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Oita

Beppu no Mori Golf Club - South/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6274 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6274 yards 70.1 121
White 72 5846 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5215 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minami - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 307 374 216 351 453 330 147 484 364 3026 581 442 345 160 448 158 360 352 402 3248 6274
White M: 69.2/117 292 350 197 334 428 311 127 463 329 2831 496 428 330 145 428 138 342 338 370 3015 5846
Red W: 67.1/113 269 338 160 319 399 298 104 386 313 2586 351 352 315 129 360 110 331 319 362 2629 5215
Handicap 9 5 11 13 15 17 7 1 3 10 2 4 12 14 6 16 8 18
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

