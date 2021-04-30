Yufuin Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6812 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6812 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6218 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5899 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5138 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yufuin Country Club Lakeside Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|410
|505
|425
|166
|420
|556
|413
|196
|370
|3461
|370
|540
|200
|360
|416
|370
|190
|380
|526
|3352
|6813
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|364
|474
|398
|136
|401
|515
|388
|176
|347
|3199
|337
|490
|168
|329
|359
|334
|159
|350
|493
|3019
|6218
|Front M: 69.2/117
|342
|452
|355
|133
|349
|474
|350
|155
|337
|2947
|312
|477
|162
|329
|359
|334
|159
|327
|493
|2952
|5899
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|294
|372
|313
|117
|324
|459
|284
|155
|337
|2655
|275
|367
|154
|268
|332
|276
|142
|313
|356
|2483
|5138
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|5
|11
|17
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout