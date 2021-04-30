Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Oita

Yufuin Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6812 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6812 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6218 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5899 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5138 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yufuin Country Club Lakeside Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 410 505 425 166 420 556 413 196 370 3461 370 540 200 360 416 370 190 380 526 3352 6813
Regular M: 70.7/121 364 474 398 136 401 515 388 176 347 3199 337 490 168 329 359 334 159 350 493 3019 6218
Front M: 69.2/117 342 452 355 133 349 474 350 155 337 2947 312 477 162 329 359 334 159 327 493 2952 5899
Ladies W: 67.1/113 294 372 313 117 324 459 284 155 337 2655 275 367 154 268 332 276 142 313 356 2483 5138
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 5 11 17 10 4 16 14 2 8 18 12 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

