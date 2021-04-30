Rokko Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7076 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7076 yards
|73.2
|131
|White
|72
|6640 yards
|71.1
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5995 yards
|69.4
|119
Scorecard for Rokko Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.2/131
|387
|404
|361
|610
|205
|361
|170
|378
|612
|3488
|368
|445
|384
|186
|563
|475
|234
|370
|563
|3588
|7076
|Regular M: 71.1/123
|360
|384
|328
|592
|190
|361
|155
|355
|579
|3304
|356
|410
|361
|164
|530
|424
|186
|361
|544
|3336
|6640
|Ladies W: 69.4/119
|317
|364
|318
|480
|156
|335
|119
|333
|536
|2958
|326
|334
|355
|131
|512
|376
|159
|344
|500
|3037
|5995
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|7
|13
|17
|5
|11
|16
|4
|10
|14
|8
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout