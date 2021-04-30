Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Rokko Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7076 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7076 yards 73.2 131
White 72 6640 yards 71.1 123
Red (W) 72 5995 yards 69.4 119
Scorecard
Scorecard for Rokko Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.2/131 387 404 361 610 205 361 170 378 612 3488 368 445 384 186 563 475 234 370 563 3588 7076
Regular M: 71.1/123 360 384 328 592 190 361 155 355 579 3304 356 410 361 164 530 424 186 361 544 3336 6640
Ladies W: 69.4/119 317 364 318 480 156 335 119 333 536 2958 326 334 355 131 512 376 159 344 500 3037 5995
Handicap 3 9 15 1 7 13 17 5 11 16 4 10 14 8 2 12 18 6
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

