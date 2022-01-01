Mukonodai Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6808 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6808 yards
|72.8
|132
|Regular
|72
|6417 yards
|70.8
|129
|Regular (W)
|72
|6417 yards
|77.0
|135
|Front
|72
|6109 yards
|69.2
|125
|Front (W)
|72
|6109 yards
|75.2
|131
|Gold
|72
|5688 yards
|67.1
|122
|Gold (W)
|72
|5688 yards
|72.9
|126
|Ladies
|72
|4872 yards
|68.6
|118
Scorecard for Mukonodai Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|519
|436
|178
|395
|210
|402
|494
|415
|380
|3429
|433
|391
|504
|364
|369
|194
|402
|194
|528
|3379
|6808
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|507
|417
|162
|378
|197
|384
|477
|364
|364
|3250
|413
|375
|494
|339
|357
|183
|330
|169
|507
|3167
|6417
|White M: 69.2/117
|491
|395
|153
|363
|179
|364
|463
|346
|345
|3099
|396
|352
|482
|321
|336
|168
|314
|155
|486
|3010
|6109
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|454
|380
|140
|347
|165
|343
|425
|335
|332
|2921
|344
|330
|411
|307
|310
|155
|304
|143
|463
|2767
|5688
|Red W: 66.9/109
|412
|314
|120
|286
|131
|323
|382
|233
|289
|2490
|285
|282
|372
|249
|299
|134
|216
|125
|420
|2382
|4872
|Handicap
|3
|5
|17
|7
|15
|9
|1
|11
|13
|4
|10
|2
|12
|14
|16
|8
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1966)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, Master, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
