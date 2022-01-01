Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Mukonodai Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6808 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6808 yards 72.8 132
Regular 72 6417 yards 70.8 129
Regular (W) 72 6417 yards 77.0 135
Front 72 6109 yards 69.2 125
Front (W) 72 6109 yards 75.2 131
Gold 72 5688 yards 67.1 122
Gold (W) 72 5688 yards 72.9 126
Ladies 72 4872 yards 68.6 118
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mukonodai Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 519 436 178 395 210 402 494 415 380 3429 433 391 504 364 369 194 402 194 528 3379 6808
Blue M: 70.7/121 507 417 162 378 197 384 477 364 364 3250 413 375 494 339 357 183 330 169 507 3167 6417
White M: 69.2/117 491 395 153 363 179 364 463 346 345 3099 396 352 482 321 336 168 314 155 486 3010 6109
Gold M: 66.1/111 454 380 140 347 165 343 425 335 332 2921 344 330 411 307 310 155 304 143 463 2767 5688
Red W: 66.9/109 412 314 120 286 131 323 382 233 289 2490 285 282 372 249 299 134 216 125 420 2382 4872
Handicap 3 5 17 7 15 9 1 11 13 4 10 2 12 14 16 8 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1966)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, Master, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

