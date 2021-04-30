Ako International Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6585 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/New BG
|72
|6585 yards
|71.2
|BT/BG
|72
|6340 yards
|70.1
|RT/New BG
|72
|6139 yards
|69.3
|RT/New BG (W)
|72
|6139 yards
|74.1
|RT/BG
|72
|5874 yards
|68.3
|RT/BG (W)
|72
|5874 yards
|72.7
|LT/New BG (W)
|72
|5565 yards
|71.1
|LT/BG (W)
|72
|5326 yards
|69.9
Scorecard for Ako Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|400
|491
|392
|166
|530
|311
|395
|180
|462
|3327
|487
|172
|347
|360
|346
|360
|396
|510
|214
|3192
|6519
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|330
|481
|362
|145
|517
|301
|380
|166
|447
|3129
|452
|160
|328
|333
|336
|320
|385
|480
|161
|2955
|6084
|Red W: 67.1/113
|259
|387
|322
|110
|422
|291
|361
|140
|422
|2714
|402
|118
|298
|285
|327
|306
|300
|394
|133
|2563
|5277
|Handicap
|3
|9
|7
|11
|5
|13
|15
|17
|1
|6
|10
|12
|16
|8
|14
|2
|4
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout