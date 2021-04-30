Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Ako International Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6585 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/New BG 72 6585 yards 71.2
BT/BG 72 6340 yards 70.1
RT/New BG 72 6139 yards 69.3
RT/New BG (W) 72 6139 yards 74.1
RT/BG 72 5874 yards 68.3
RT/BG (W) 72 5874 yards 72.7
LT/New BG (W) 72 5565 yards 71.1
LT/BG (W) 72 5326 yards 69.9
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ako Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 400 491 392 166 530 311 395 180 462 3327 487 172 347 360 346 360 396 510 214 3192 6519
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 330 481 362 145 517 301 380 166 447 3129 452 160 328 333 336 320 385 480 161 2955 6084
Red W: 67.1/113 259 387 322 110 422 291 361 140 422 2714 402 118 298 285 327 306 300 394 133 2563 5277
Handicap 3 9 7 11 5 13 15 17 1 6 10 12 16 8 14 2 4 18
Par 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Ako CC
Ako Country Club
Ako, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Banshu Country Club
Kamigori, Hyogo
0.0
0
Write Review
Aioi CC
Aioi Country Club
Aioi, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Mimasaka/Harima Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yunogoishibashi GC: #1
Yunogoishibashi Golf Club
Mimasaka, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Inaba/Mimasaka Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanyo GC
Sanyo Golf Club
Akaiwa, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Harima/Inaba Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Akasaka Lakeside CC: #1
Akasaka Lakeside Country Club
Akaiwa, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akasaka CC: #1
Akasaka Country Club
Akaiwa, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

