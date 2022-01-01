Himeji Aioi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6468 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6468 yards
|71.0
|121
|Regular
|72
|6052 yards
|68.1
|116
|Women
|72
|4986 yards
|67.7
Scorecard for Himeji Aioi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|535
|393
|175
|449
|513
|340
|382
|152
|427
|3366
|521
|334
|199
|516
|175
|353
|349
|172
|483
|3102
|6468
|White M: 66.4/116
|505
|377
|161
|436
|502
|320
|362
|140
|321
|3124
|502
|317
|148
|505
|146
|341
|340
|155
|474
|2928
|6052
|Red W: 68.4/118
|445
|266
|155
|319
|408
|306
|294
|124
|260
|2577
|336
|305
|101
|393
|146
|335
|284
|142
|387
|2429
|5006
|Handicap
|5
|7
|15
|1
|11
|13
|9
|17
|3
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Diners, MasterCard, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout