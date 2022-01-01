Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Himeji Aioi Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6468 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6468 yards 71.0 121
Regular 72 6052 yards 68.1 116
Women 72 4986 yards 67.7
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Himeji Aioi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 535 393 175 449 513 340 382 152 427 3366 521 334 199 516 175 353 349 172 483 3102 6468
White M: 66.4/116 505 377 161 436 502 320 362 140 321 3124 502 317 148 505 146 341 340 155 474 2928 6052
Red W: 68.4/118 445 266 155 319 408 306 294 124 260 2577 336 305 101 393 146 335 284 142 387 2429 5006
Handicap 5 7 15 1 11 13 9 17 3 4 10 16 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Diners, MasterCard, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

